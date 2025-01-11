NHL
Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11
The Edmonton Oilers versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (25-13-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-26-2)
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-319)
|Blackhawks (+255)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Oilers win (68.6%)
Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Oilers are -124 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are +102.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Oilers-Blackhawks matchup on January 11 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Oilers, Chicago is the underdog at +255, and Edmonton is -319 playing on the road.