Ohio State vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Ohio State vs Western Kentucky Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-7000) | Western Kentucky: (+2000)

Ohio State: (-7000) | Western Kentucky: (+2000) Spread: Ohio State: -29.5 (-115) | Western Kentucky: +29.5 (-105)

Ohio State: -29.5 (-115) | Western Kentucky: +29.5 (-105) Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio State vs Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Ohio State is winless against the spread this year.

Ohio State is winless ATS (0-2) as a 29.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Western Kentucky has one win against the spread this season.

Western Kentucky and its opponent have yet to hit the over this year.

Ohio State vs Western Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Buckeyes win (90%)

Ohio State vs Western Kentucky Point Spread

Western Kentucky is the underdog by 29.5 points against Ohio State. Western Kentucky is -115 to cover the spread, and Ohio State is -105.

Ohio State vs Western Kentucky Over/Under

A combined point total of 64.5 has been set for Ohio State-Western Kentucky on September 16, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Ohio State vs Western Kentucky Moneyline

Ohio State is the favorite, -7000 on the moneyline, while Western Kentucky is a +2000 underdog.

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Points Insights

The Buckeyes had an average implied point total of 43.3 last season, which is 3.7 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (47).

Last year, Ohio State put up more than 47 points in a game six times.

The 38.0-point average implied total last season for the Hilltoppers is 20.0 more points than the team's 18-point implied total in this matchup.

