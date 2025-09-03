Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins will be up against the team with last season's 20th-ranked pass defense, the Los Angeles Rams (223.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Collins' next game versus the Rams, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Nico Collins Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 79.68

79.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 20th at his position and 84th overall, Collins picked up 142.6 fantasy points (11.9 per game) last season.

In Week 4 last year against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Collins posted a season-high 21.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: 12 receptions, 151 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 2 versus the Chicago Bears, Collins put up 19.5 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: eight receptions, 135 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys -- Collins ended up with 5.4 fantasy points. His stat line was: four catches, 54 yards, on seven targets.

Collins recorded 5.9 fantasy points -- three catches, 59 yards, on six targets -- in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Rams Defensive Performance

Against Los Angeles last year, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Rams last year.

In the passing game, Los Angeles allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Rams last year, five players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Los Angeles allowed over 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Rams last season, 24 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Los Angeles allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Rams allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just three players last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Rams allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

