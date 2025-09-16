Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb will be up against the seventh-ranked rushing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (80.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Chubb worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Jaguars? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Nick Chubb Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.55

82.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.59

0.59 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.24

7.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

With 19.2 fantasy points this season (9.6 per game), Chubb is the 20th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 84th among all players.

Through two games this season, Chubb has 19.2 total fantasy points, toting the ball 25 times for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chubb put up 13.2 fantasy points, carrying 12 times for 43 yards (3.6 yards per carry) with two receptions for 29 yards as a receiver.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Jacksonville has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Jacksonville this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

The Jaguars have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

