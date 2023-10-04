New Mexico State vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The college football slate on Wednesday includes the New Mexico State Aggies facing the Florida International Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

New Mexico State vs Florida International Odds & Spread

Moneyline: New Mexico State: (-255) | Florida International: (+205)

New Mexico State: (-255) | Florida International: (+205) Spread: New Mexico State: -6.5 (-110) | Florida International: +6.5 (-110)

New Mexico State: -6.5 (-110) | Florida International: +6.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

New Mexico State vs Florida International Betting Trends

New Mexico State has posted two wins against the spread this season.

New Mexico State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this year.

New Mexico State has had one game (of four) go over the total this year.

Florida International has covered the spread three times in four games.

Florida International's ATS record as 6.5-point underdogs or more is 3-1.

One of Florida International's four games has gone over the point total.

New Mexico State vs Florida International Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (69.4%)

New Mexico State vs Florida International Point Spread

Florida International is the underdog by 6.5 points against New Mexico State. Florida International is -110 to cover the spread, and New Mexico State is -110.

New Mexico State vs Florida International Over/Under

New Mexico State versus Florida International, on October 4, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

New Mexico State vs Florida International Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for New Mexico State-Florida International, New Mexico State is the favorite at -255, and Florida International is +205.

New Mexico State vs. Florida International Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games New Mexico State 29.8 60 26.4 81 51.8 2 5 Florida International 21.4 106 25.6 76 51.8 1 5

