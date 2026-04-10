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Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans • #1 SF

Zion Williamson Out April 10 Against Celtics Due To Knee Injury

Zion Williamson (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Celtics on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Celtics are favored by 16.5 with a total of 223.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Williamson recorded 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Williamson is averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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