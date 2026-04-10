Zion Williamson Out April 10 Against Celtics Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on April 5, Williamson recorded 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Williamson is averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.