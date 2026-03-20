Ziaire Williams Questionable March 20 Against Knicks Due To Foot Injury
Ziaire Williams (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Knicks on Friday, March 20. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 18 with a total of 214.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 121-92 loss to the Thunder on March 18, Williams tallied five points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Williams is averaging 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.