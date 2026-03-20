Ziaire Williams Questionable March 20 Against Knicks Due To Foot Injury

In his last appearance, a 121-92 loss to the Thunder on March 18, Williams tallied five points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Williams is averaging 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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