FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets

Ziaire Williams

Brooklyn Nets • #1 SF

Ziaire Williams Questionable March 20 Against Knicks Due To Foot Injury

Ziaire Williams (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Knicks on Friday, March 20. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 18 with a total of 214.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 121-92 loss to the Thunder on March 18, Williams tallied five points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Williams is averaging 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ziaire Williams

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Brooklyn NetsRecent Brooklyn Nets Player News

View All Brooklyn Nets Player News