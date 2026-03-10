FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets

Ziaire Williams

Brooklyn Nets • #1 SF

Ziaire Williams Out March 10 Against Pistons (Illness)

Ziaire Williams (Illness) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 14.5 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

Williams tallied 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 126-115 win over the Grizzlies on March 9. Williams is averaging 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ziaire Williams

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Brooklyn NetsRecent Brooklyn Nets Player News

View All Brooklyn Nets Player News