Ziaire Williams Out March 10 Against Pistons (Illness)
Ziaire Williams (Illness) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 14.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Williams tallied 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 126-115 win over the Grizzlies on March 9. Williams is averaging 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
