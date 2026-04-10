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Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets

Ziaire Williams

Brooklyn Nets • #1 SF

Ziaire Williams DTD For April 10 Against Bucks Due To Foot Injury

Ziaire Williams (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Bucks on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Bucks are favored by 9.5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Williams had eight points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Williams is averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ziaire Williams

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