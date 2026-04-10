Ziaire Williams DTD For April 10 Against Bucks Due To Foot Injury

In his last game, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Williams had eight points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Williams is averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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