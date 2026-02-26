FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks • #10 SF

Zaccharie Risacher Questionable Feb. 26 Against Wizards Due To Foot Injury

Zaccharie Risacher (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Hawks are favored by 10.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Risacher put up nine points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 119-98 win over the Wizards on Feb. 24. Risacher is averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Zaccharie Risacher

