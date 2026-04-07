Yves Missi Questionable April 7 Against Jazz Due To Hand Injury

In his last game on April 5, Missi put up 18 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Missi is averaging 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

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