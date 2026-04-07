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Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans

Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans • #21 C

Yves Missi Questionable April 7 Against Jazz Due To Hand Injury

Yves Missi (Hand) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Jazz on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pelicans are favored by 10.5 with a total of 242.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Missi put up 18 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Missi is averaging 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yves Missi

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