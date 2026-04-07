Yves Missi Questionable April 7 Against Jazz Due To Hand Injury
Yves Missi (Hand) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Jazz on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pelicans are favored by 10.5 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 5, Missi put up 18 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Missi is averaging 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.