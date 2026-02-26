Yang Hansen Questionable Feb. 26 Against Bulls Due To Back Injury
Yang Hansen (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 4 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Hansen put up four points, one rebound and one block in his last appearance, a 157-103 loss to the Nuggets on Feb. 20. Hansen is averaging 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
