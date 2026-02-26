FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Yang Hansen
Portland Trail Blazers

Yang Hansen

Portland Trail Blazers • #16 C

Yang Hansen Questionable Feb. 26 Against Bulls Due To Back Injury

Yang Hansen (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 4 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

Hansen put up four points, one rebound and one block in his last appearance, a 157-103 loss to the Nuggets on Feb. 20. Hansen is averaging 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Yang Hansen

