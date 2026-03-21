Will Riley Questionable March 21 Against Thunder Due To Groin Injury

In his last game, a 117-95 loss to the Pistons on March 19, Riley totaled 15 points, three rebounds and one assist. Riley is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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