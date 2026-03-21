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Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley Questionable March 21 Against Thunder Due To Groin Injury

Will Riley (Groin) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Saturday, March 21. As of Friday evening, the Thunder are favored by 20.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 117-95 loss to the Pistons on March 19, Riley totaled 15 points, three rebounds and one assist. Riley is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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