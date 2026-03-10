Will Richard Out March 10 Against Bulls Due To Ankle Injury
Will Richard (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday evening, the Warriors are favored by 6 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 129-101 loss to the Lakers on Feb. 28, Richard tallied four points, one rebound and one block. Richard is averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.