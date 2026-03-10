FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Logo
Will Richard

Golden State Warriors • #3 SG

Will Richard Out March 10 Against Bulls Due To Ankle Injury

Will Richard (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday evening, the Warriors are favored by 6 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 129-101 loss to the Lakers on Feb. 28, Richard tallied four points, one rebound and one block. Richard is averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

