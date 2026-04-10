Will Richard DTD For April 10 Against Kings Due To Back Injury
Will Richard (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
Richard put up one assist in his most recent action, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5. Richard is averaging 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.