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Will Richard
Golden State Warriors

Will Richard

Golden State Warriors • #3 SG

Will Richard DTD For April 10 Against Kings Due To Back Injury

Will Richard (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

Richard put up one assist in his most recent action, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5. Richard is averaging 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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