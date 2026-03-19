Wendell Carter Jr. Out March 19 Against Hornets Due To Rib Injury

Carter had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17. Carter is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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