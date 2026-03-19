Wendell Carter Jr. Out March 19 Against Hornets Due To Rib Injury
Wendell Carter Jr. (Rib) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Hornets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Carter had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17. Carter is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.