Walter Clayton Jr. Questionable March 10 Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury
Walter Clayton Jr. (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the 76ers on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the 76ers are favored by 3 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
Clayton tallied 13 points, four assists and one steal in his last appearance, a 126-115 loss to the Nets on March 9. Clayton is averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.