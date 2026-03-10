FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Walter Clayton Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #4 PG

Walter Clayton Jr. Questionable March 10 Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury

Walter Clayton Jr. (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the 76ers on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the 76ers are favored by 3 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Clayton tallied 13 points, four assists and one steal in his last appearance, a 126-115 loss to the Nets on March 9. Clayton is averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Walter Clayton Jr.

