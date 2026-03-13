Walter Clayton Jr. Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury
Walter Clayton Jr. (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Pistons are favored by 15 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 9, Clayton posted 13 points, four assists and one steal in a 126-115 loss to the Nets. Clayton is averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.