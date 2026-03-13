Walter Clayton Jr. Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on March 9, Clayton posted 13 points, four assists and one steal in a 126-115 loss to the Nets. Clayton is averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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