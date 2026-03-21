Victor Wembanyama Questionable March 21 Against Pacers Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 101-100 win over the Suns on March 19, Wembanyama put up 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block. Wembanyama is tops on his team in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 2.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.