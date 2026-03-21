Victor Wembanyama Questionable March 21 Against Pacers Due To Ankle Injury
Victor Wembanyama (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pacers on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday evening, the Spurs are favored by 17.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 101-100 win over the Suns on March 19, Wembanyama put up 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block. Wembanyama is tops on his team in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 2.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.