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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama Questionable April 12 Against Nuggets Due To Ribcage Injury

Victor Wembanyama (Ribcage) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Nuggets on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Spurs are favored by 11.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

Wembanyama had 40 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in his last appearance, a 139-120 win over the Mavericks on April 10. Wembanyama is tops on his team in both points (25.0 per game) and boards (11.5), and averages 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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