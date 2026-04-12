Victor Wembanyama Questionable April 12 Against Nuggets Due To Ribcage Injury

Wembanyama had 40 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in his last appearance, a 139-120 win over the Mavericks on April 10. Wembanyama is tops on his team in both points (25.0 per game) and boards (11.5), and averages 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.

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