Vít Krejčí DTD For March 16 Against Nets Due To Calf Injury
Vit Krejci (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Nets on Monday, March 16. As of Monday afternoon, the Trail Blazers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 221.5.
What It Means
Krejci tallied nine points and one rebound in his last appearance, a 109-103 loss to the 76ers on March 15. Krejci is averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.