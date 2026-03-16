Vít Krejčí DTD For March 16 Against Nets Due To Calf Injury

Krejci tallied nine points and one rebound in his last appearance, a 109-103 loss to the 76ers on March 15. Krejci is averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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