Tyler Herro Questionable March 10 Against Wizards Due To Quadricep Injury
Tyler Herro (Quadricep) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Heat are favored by 16 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 8, Herro recorded 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 121-110 win over the Pistons. Herro is averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
