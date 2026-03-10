FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro Questionable March 10 Against Wizards Due To Quadricep Injury

Tyler Herro (Quadricep) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Heat are favored by 16 with a total of 237.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Herro recorded 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 121-110 win over the Pistons. Herro is averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tyler Herro

