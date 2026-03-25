Ty Jerome Out March 25 Against Spurs Due To Ankle Injury
Ty Jerome (Ankle) is out for the upcoming game against the Spurs on Wednesday, March 25. As of Tuesday evening, the Spurs are favored by 15.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Jerome had 17 points, one rebound, four assists, two steals and one block in his most recent game, a 146-107 loss to the Hawks on March 23. Jerome is averaging 19.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.