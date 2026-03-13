FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome

Memphis Grizzlies • #2 PG

Ty Jerome Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Calf Injury

Ty Jerome (Calf) is out for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Pistons are favored by 15 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

Jerome put up 26 points, two rebounds and eight assists in his last action, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10. Jerome is averaging 20.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ty Jerome

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News