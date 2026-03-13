Ty Jerome Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Calf Injury
Ty Jerome (Calf) is out for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Pistons are favored by 15 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Jerome put up 26 points, two rebounds and eight assists in his last action, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10. Jerome is averaging 20.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.