Ty Jerome DTD For March 21 Against Hornets Due To Calf Injury
Ty Jerome (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Hornets on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday afternoon, the Hornets are favored by 18.5 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 117-112 loss to the Celtics on March 20, Jerome had 16 points, one rebound and seven assists. Jerome is averaging 19.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.