Ty Jerome DTD For March 21 Against Hornets Due To Calf Injury

In his most recent action, a 117-112 loss to the Celtics on March 20, Jerome had 16 points, one rebound and seven assists. Jerome is averaging 19.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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