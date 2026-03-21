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Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome

Memphis Grizzlies • #2 PG

Ty Jerome DTD For March 21 Against Hornets Due To Calf Injury

Ty Jerome (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Hornets on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday afternoon, the Hornets are favored by 18.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 117-112 loss to the Celtics on March 20, Jerome had 16 points, one rebound and seven assists. Jerome is averaging 19.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ty Jerome

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