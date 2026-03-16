Ty Jerome DTD For March 16 Against Bulls Due To Shoulder Injury
Ty Jerome (Shoulder) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Bulls on Monday, March 16. As of Monday afternoon, the Bulls are favored by 7 with a total of 243.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 13, Jerome posted 21 points, one rebound and three assists in a 126-110 loss to the Pistons. Jerome is averaging 20.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.