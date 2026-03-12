FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome

Memphis Grizzlies • #2 PG

Ty Jerome DTD For March 12 Against Mavericks Due To Calf Injury

Ty Jerome (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Mavericks on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 237.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Jerome put up 26 points, two rebounds and eight assists in a 139-129 loss to the 76ers. Jerome is averaging 20.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change.

Ty Jerome

