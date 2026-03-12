Ty Jerome DTD For March 12 Against Mavericks Due To Calf Injury

In his last game on March 10, Jerome put up 26 points, two rebounds and eight assists in a 139-129 loss to the 76ers. Jerome is averaging 20.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

