Ty Jerome DTD For March 12 Against Mavericks Due To Calf Injury
Ty Jerome (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Mavericks on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 10, Jerome put up 26 points, two rebounds and eight assists in a 139-129 loss to the 76ers. Jerome is averaging 20.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
