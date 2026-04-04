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Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards

Tristan Vukcevic

Washington Wizards C

Tristan Vukcevic Out April 5 Against Nets Due To Knee Injury

Tristan Vukcevic (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Nets on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday afternoon, the Nets are favored by 4.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Vukcevic tallied 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 153-131 loss to the 76ers on April 1. Vukcevic is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Vukcevic

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