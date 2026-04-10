Tristan Vukcevic DTD For April 10 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury
Tristan Vukcevic (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Heat are favored by 18 with a total of 249.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 1, Vukcevic put up 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 153-131 loss to the 76ers. Vukcevic is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.