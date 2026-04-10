Tristan Vukcevic DTD For April 10 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on April 1, Vukcevic put up 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 153-131 loss to the 76ers. Vukcevic is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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