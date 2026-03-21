Tre Johnson Questionable March 21 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury
Tre Johnson (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Saturday, March 21. As of Friday evening, the Thunder are favored by 20.5 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 117-95 loss to the Pistons on March 19, Johnson put up 12 points, one rebound and two assists. Johnson paces his team in points per contest (12.4), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.