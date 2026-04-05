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Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson Questionable April 5 Against Nets Due To Foot Injury

Tre Johnson (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Nets on Sunday, April 5. As of Sunday morning, the Nets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Johnson totaled 11 points, three rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 152-136 loss to the Heat on April 4. Johnson leads his squad in points per game (12.2), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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