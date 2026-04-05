Tre Johnson Questionable April 5 Against Nets Due To Foot Injury

Johnson totaled 11 points, three rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 152-136 loss to the Heat on April 4. Johnson leads his squad in points per game (12.2), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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