Tre Johnson DTD For March 30 Against Lakers Due To Foot Injury

Last time out on March 27, Johnson posted 11 points and one rebound in a 131-126 loss to the Warriors. Johnson is tops on his team in points per contest (12.3), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

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