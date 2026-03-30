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Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson DTD For March 30 Against Lakers Due To Foot Injury

Tre Johnson (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Lakers on Monday, March 30. As of Monday morning, the Lakers are favored by 16.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Johnson posted 11 points and one rebound in a 131-126 loss to the Warriors. Johnson is tops on his team in points per contest (12.3), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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