Trayce Jackson-Davis Out March 10 Against Rockets Due To Hand Injury
Trayce Jackson-Davis (Hand) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Rockets on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Rockets are favored by 5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 5, Jackson-Davis recorded two points and four rebounds in a 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves. Jackson-Davis is averaging 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.