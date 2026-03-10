Trae Young Out March 10 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury
Trae Young (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Heat are favored by 16 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 138-118 loss to the Pelicans on March 8, Young put up 17 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Young is averaging 18.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.