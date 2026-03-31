Tobias Harris DTD For March 31 Against Raptors Due To Hip Injury

Last time out on March 28, Harris put up 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks in a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves. Harris is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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