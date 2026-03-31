Tobias Harris DTD For March 31 Against Raptors Due To Hip Injury
Tobias Harris (Hip) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Raptors on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 28, Harris put up 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks in a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves. Harris is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.