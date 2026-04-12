Tim Hardaway Jr. Out April 12 Against Spurs Due To Knee Injury

In his last action, a 127-107 win over the Thunder on April 10, Hardaway had 13 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal. Hardaway is averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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