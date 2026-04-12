Tim Hardaway Jr. Out April 12 Against Spurs Due To Knee Injury
Tim Hardaway Jr. (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Spurs on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Spurs are favored by 11.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 127-107 win over the Thunder on April 10, Hardaway had 13 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal. Hardaway is averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.