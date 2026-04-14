Tim Hardaway Jr. DTD For Game 1 Against Timberwolves Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on April 10, Hardaway put up 13 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal in a 127-107 win over the Thunder. Hardaway averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

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