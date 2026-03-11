Tidjane Salaün DTD For March 11 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury
Tidjane Salaun (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday morning, the Hornets are favored by 12.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
Salaun didn't score in his most recent action, a 117-90 win over the Mavericks on March 3. Salaun is averaging 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.