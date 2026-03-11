FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets

Tidjane Salaun

Charlotte Hornets • #31 PF

Tidjane Salaün DTD For March 11 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury

Tidjane Salaun (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday morning, the Hornets are favored by 12.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

Salaun didn't score in his most recent action, a 117-90 win over the Mavericks on March 3. Salaun is averaging 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change.

Tidjane Salaun

