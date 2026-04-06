Thomas Bryant Out April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Calf Injury
Thomas Bryant (Calf) is out for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 5, Bryant recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Bryant is averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.