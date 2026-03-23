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Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets

Terance Mann

Brooklyn Nets • #14 SF

Terance Mann Out March 23 Against Trail Blazers (Rest)

Terance Mann (Rest) is out for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Monday, March 23. As of Monday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 15.5 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Mann totaled five points, three rebounds and two assists. Mann is averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Terance Mann

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