Terance Mann Out March 23 Against Trail Blazers (Rest)

In his most recent appearance, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Mann totaled five points, three rebounds and two assists. Mann is averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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