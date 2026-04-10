Terance Mann DTD For April 10 Against Bucks Due To Achilles Injury
Terance Mann (Achilles) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Bucks are favored by 9.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Mann totaled eight points, two rebounds and one assist. Mann is averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.