Terance Mann DTD For April 10 Against Bucks Due To Achilles Injury

In his last game, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Mann totaled eight points, two rebounds and one assist. Mann is averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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