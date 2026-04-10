Taylor Hendricks Out April 10 Against Jazz Due To Thumb Injury
Taylor Hendricks (Thumb) is out for the upcoming contest against the Jazz on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Jazz are favored by 4 with a total of 247.5.
What It Means
Hendricks had 16 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 136-119 loss to the Nuggets on April 8. Hendricks is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.