Taylor Hendricks Out April 10 Against Jazz Due To Thumb Injury

Hendricks had 16 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 136-119 loss to the Nuggets on April 8. Hendricks is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.