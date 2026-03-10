FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Taurean Prince
Taurean Prince

Milwaukee Bucks • #12 SF

Taurean Prince Questionable March 10 Against Suns Due To Neck Injury

Taurean Prince (Neck) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Suns on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 2 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

Last time out on Nov. 4, Prince recorded one assist in a 128-100 loss to the Raptors. Prince is averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taurean Prince

