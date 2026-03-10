Taurean Prince Questionable March 10 Against Suns Due To Neck Injury
Taurean Prince (Neck) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Suns on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 2 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
Last time out on Nov. 4, Prince recorded one assist in a 128-100 loss to the Raptors. Prince is averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
