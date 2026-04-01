Taurean Prince Out April 1 Against Rockets Due To Neck Injury
Taurean Prince (Neck) is out for the upcoming contest against the Rockets on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Rockets are favored by 17 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 31, Prince posted six points, two rebounds and two assists in a 123-99 win over the Mavericks. Prince is averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.