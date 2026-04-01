Taurean Prince Out April 1 Against Rockets Due To Neck Injury

Last time out on March 31, Prince posted six points, two rebounds and two assists in a 123-99 win over the Mavericks. Prince is averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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