T.J. McConnell Questionable March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Hamstring Injury
T.J. McConnell (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 17, McConnell put up 10 points, three rebounds and 10 assists in a 136-110 loss to the Knicks. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.