T.J. McConnell Questionable March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Hamstring Injury

Last time out on March 17, McConnell put up 10 points, three rebounds and 10 assists in a 136-110 loss to the Knicks. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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