FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers

T.J. McConnell

Indiana Pacers • #9 PG

T.J. McConnell Questionable March 12 Against Suns Due To Hamstring Injury

T.J. McConnell (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Suns on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Suns are favored by 8.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

McConnell put up six points, four rebounds and three assists in his last action, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
T.J. McConnell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News