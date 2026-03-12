T.J. McConnell Questionable March 12 Against Suns Due To Hamstring Injury
T.J. McConnell (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Suns on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Suns are favored by 8.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
McConnell put up six points, four rebounds and three assists in his last action, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.