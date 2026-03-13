T.J. McConnell Out March 13 Against Knicks Due To Hamstring Injury
T.J. McConnell (Hamstring) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Knicks on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 11.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
McConnell totaled six points, four rebounds and three assists in his last appearance, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.