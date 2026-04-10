T.J. McConnell DTD For April 10 Against 76ers Due To Hamstring Injury

McConnell put up 15 points, two rebounds, nine assists and one block in his most recent appearance, a 135-118 win over the Heat on March 29. McConnell is averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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