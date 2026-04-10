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T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers

T.J. McConnell

Indiana Pacers • #9 PG

T.J. McConnell DTD For April 10 Against 76ers Due To Hamstring Injury

T.J. McConnell (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the 76ers on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the 76ers are favored by 15 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

McConnell put up 15 points, two rebounds, nine assists and one block in his most recent appearance, a 135-118 win over the Heat on March 29. McConnell is averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
T.J. McConnell

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