Stephon Castle Questionable Feb. 26 Against Nets Due To Hip Injury
Stephon Castle (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Nets on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 12 with a total of 223.5.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 25, Castle posted 13 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 110-107 win over the Raptors. Castle is tops on his team in assists with 6.9 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
