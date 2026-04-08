Stephon Castle DTD For April 8 Against Trail Blazers Due To Fibula Injury
Stephon Castle (Fibula) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 3.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6, Castle had 19 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists and two steals. Castle is tops on his squad in assists with 7.4 per game, and averages 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
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