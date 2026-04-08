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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle DTD For April 8 Against Trail Blazers Due To Fibula Injury

Stephon Castle (Fibula) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 3.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6, Castle had 19 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists and two steals. Castle is tops on his squad in assists with 7.4 per game, and averages 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephon Castle

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