Stephon Castle DTD For April 8 Against Trail Blazers Due To Fibula Injury

In his last action, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6, Castle had 19 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists and two steals. Castle is tops on his squad in assists with 7.4 per game, and averages 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.